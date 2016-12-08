Chen Yung-cheng assumes role as Taipei Exchange chairman

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chen Yung-cheng (陳永誠), former chair of the Taiwan Asset Management Corporation (台灣金聯), took office Thursday as chairman of the Taipei Exchange (櫃買中心).

Chen vowed to improve the accessibility and efficiency of corporate fundraising, while strengthening supervisory measures "to give investors greater confidence and for the Taipei Exchange to keep pace with evolving financial markets."

He stressed that the two most pressing issues in need of change involved supervisory regulations and the securities transaction tax, a tax on stock exchange transactions.

Chen said a "significantly important responsibility" for the Taipei Exchange was to protect investors from unfair treatment, and that investors had lost trust in the market system after several scandals broke out this year.

Besides assessing previous cases, the most important thing is to prevent similar circumstances from occurring again, he said.

"The stock market has been sluggish this past year and the tax system is definitely a factor causing this — though not the only reason," Chen said, adding that he was confident new tax reforms would be rolled out soon.

Chen previously served as chief editor of the local newspaper China Times and its affiliated financial newspaper Commercial Times, as well as the head of the business publication Wealth Magazine.