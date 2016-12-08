Hon Hai eyes US growth as Trump woos Asia firms

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The world's largest contract electronics maker and a supplier of iPhones Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海), also known as Foxconn, said Wednesday the group was considering possible opportunities in the U.S. but had not yet decided on the size and scope of its investments.

Hon Hai said it was currently "at the preliminary stages" of considering potential investment opportunities in the U.S. and that it was aiming to expand operations in the market. The company added that it would "continue to speak directly with concerned parties, then announce the details of the deal provided the conditions are mutually beneficial."

The statement comes after a CNBC news report indicated Hon Hai intends to invest US$7 billion and to generate 50,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the next four years, alongside Japan's Softbank Group.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that the Japanese firm had agreed to invest US$50 billion in the U.S., announcing the deal after meeting with SoftBank CEO and telecom mogul Masayoshi Son at Trump Tower in New York.

The two companies are among the biggest technology firms in Asia, and both expressed interest in expanding investment in the U.S. as Trump pushes to bring manufacturing and jobs to the U.S.

Son and Hon Hai founder Terry Gou are considered close and share several business ventures together, including launching humanoid Pepper — which is assembled by Hon Hai — into several markets, and investing jointly in India.

Besides assembling iPhones and iPads for Apple, Hon Hai helps manufacture devices for many of the world's biggest tech brands, including Samsung's Galaxy phone line and Sony's PlayStation 4.

Betting Big on Bots

Last month, Trump said during an interview with the New York Times that he offered Apple CEO Tim Cook incentives to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Electronics assembly remains the core business of the Taiwan-based firm, while it has been investing heavily in diverse high-tech sectors, including robotics.

Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), an electronics and systems analyst with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院), told the Central News Agency that after Trump takes office, industry focus will move toward automobile electronics, robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones. Trump would probably continue to push for the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) re-industrialization project, added Yang.

The analyst said Hon Hai might be looking to build a "smart factory" with unmanned robots in the U.S., paving the way for the company to become a leading supplier for automobile and aerial applications in the long-term.

In May, Hon Hai said it had automated away 60,000 jobs in one of its factories, according to the BBC. The cuts are part of an effort to "harness automation" in manufacturing operations, the company said in a statement.

"We are applying robotics engineering and other innovative manufacturing technologies to replace repetitive tasks previously done by employees, and through training, also enable our employees to focus on higher value-added elements in the manufacturing process, such as research and development, process control and quality control," the statement reads.