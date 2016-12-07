Activists despondent as labor bill passes

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hundreds of protesters performed funeral rites outside the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday evening, symbolizing the "death of democracy," as lawmakers passed a labor bill that eliminates seven statutory holidays for private sector workers.

"The Tsai administration has no shame!" demonstrators cried as they threw and burned paper money — banknotes believe to be used by the deceased in local customs — outside the Legislative Yuan gates.

They called on the government to "remember what it had promised the people leading up to the presidential election in January."

More than 1,000 police officers armed with stun guns, and a SWAT team were on duty at the Legislative Yuan throughout the day.

'Go with the public will!'

Earlier Tuesday, labor unions called on ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers to vote against the labor bill.

"Go against the party will! Go with the public will!" "Do not become a holiday exterminator!" demonstrators chanted outside the Legislative Yuan, raising more than 60 placards displaying portraits of DPP lawmakers.

In a Facebook post last week, DPP lawmaker Lin Shu-feng (林淑芬) wrote that the ruling party had ordered all DPP lawmakers to "stick to the party's stance" on the labor issue or be punished severely.

Lin did not attend Tuesday's legislative session, which was intended to review clause-by-clause amendments to the Labor Standards Act.

The legislative session was delayed and went into cross-party negotiations on Tuesday morning after Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers occupied the rostrum beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) specifically ordered that there not be any form of boycott of Tuesday's session, condemning in particular any moves to occupy the rostrum. He said the labor bill had seen too many delays and must pass on Tuesday.

Su and other representatives returned to the conference hall at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the cross-party negotiation meeting fell apart.

KMT lawmakers said the party had "quit" negotiations, because "the DPP would compromise on nothing and accept nothing but their own amendment."

DPP legislators took over the rostrum late Tuesday afternoon, allowing Su to chair the meeting.

Lawmakers voted to extend the meeting into the night until the Legislature completed a clause-by-clause review of the labor bill.

Tensions escalated in the evening as votes on the bill continued to sway in favor of the DPP.

No major tussles were reported, but a minor scuffle occurred between demonstrators and the police during the day.

Tech Firms Promise 7 Holidays

The DPP has argued that the labor amendment is the best way to protect workers' rights while also encouraging economic prosperity.

Opposition parties and labor unions, however, said that the labor bill would overburden a workforce that already has some of the highest annual work hours worldwide.

Three leading Taiwanese enterprises, namely ASUS, MediaTek Inc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) announced last week that their employees will continue to enjoy the seven statutory holidays next year regardless of the outcome of the bill.