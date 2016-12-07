Gov't is 'turning its back on innovation,' says Uber boss

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan risks "going backward" if it fails to embrace new technologies, Uber's regional chief said Tuesday at a press conference in Taipei.

A recently proposed amendment by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to slap Uber Taiwan drivers with up to NT$25 million in fines "threatens innovation," Uber's Asia Regional General Manager Michael Brown said.

Brown added that the weight of the penalty "has never been seen in any other place in the world."

Taiwan was the second market that Uber entered in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm currently operates in four cities on the island.

More than 1 million people in Taiwan downloaded the Uber app, Brown said.

Nonetheless, the government was "turning its back on the innovation that ride-sharing represents," Brown said.

Many other countries across the Asia-Pacific have introduced new regulations to govern ride-sharing technologies, including Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam, "yet Taiwan seems to be going backwards in this regard," Brown said.

He described the Tsai administration as "(too) conservative," saying "we feel like it (the government) needs to be educated on the new technology."

'Many will suffer'

Elaborating on the purpose of his visit to Taipei, Brown said "it's not so much about the company, but about the more than 10,000 Uber Taiwan partner drivers that rely on the software ... for their livelihoods.

"I come here today to add weight to their (the drivers') voices," he said, warning that "all of those people will suffer greatly if this amendment is adopted."

"It really seems to be a disconnect .. because Taiwan as a country that talks about embracing innovation, and talks about being the Asian Silicon Valley, yet the signal that it sends to punishing ordinary Taiwanese and to reject new technology is a signal either fearful or disregarding innovation," Brown said.

He called on President Tsai Ing-wen and the government to initiate discussions with Uber to lay out clear regulations that would make the service completely legal.

When asked why the government should work with Uber, Brown responded by saying the company believes "the people want choice in transportation."

He urged Taiwan to set up a set of regulations specifically for online transportation services.

Uber Taiwan General Manager Gu Li-kai (顧立楷) said the ride-hailing giant was seeking to negotiate regulations with the government not only for the sake of Uber, but for the entire sharing economy industry.

A Sharing Economy Industry Association established this year has collected more than 40,000 signatures to petition for the establishment of such regulations, Gu said.