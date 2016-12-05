China Airlines upbeat on 2017 growth prospects

By Kuan-lin Liu--China Airlines (CAL, 華航) Chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) has said he is "optimistic" about the airline's prospects for 2017.

Describing updates made to CAL's fleet and the addition of new routes as "springboard to growth," Ho said CAL would "work harder next year" to outperform itself.

From 2010 onward, CAL has been updating its fleet . Having taken delivery of two Boeing 777-300s this year, the airline currently owns 10 of the aircraft.

CAL also acquired four Airbus A350-900s in 2016, with plans to add 10 more to its fleet before 2018. The new planes would lower the average age of CAL's fleet to 3.6, making it among the youngest internationally.

With its increasing number of planes, CAL said it would target the European market next year. CAL plans to turn its current services from Taiwan to Amsterdam, Rome, and London into direct flights after it takes delivery of six more A350-900 in 2017.

CAL said it was the airline of choice for 21 percent of the 1.22 million people who traveled between Taiwan and Europe in 2015.

The airline said it was looking to be the carrier with the most direct flights between Taiwan and Europe in 2017, by providing at least two flights per day and 16 flights per week to Europe.

Beyond providing air transport services, CAL is aiming to clinch the Airbus orders for the A350 repairs. It is reported that negotiations for the orders have entered the final stages.

The orders, should CAL manage to obtain them, would help the airline break into the airplane repair sector, bringing in an additional source of revenue.

After posting losses in the second quarter of 2016, CAL rebounded in the third, recording a net profit of NT$1.087 billion, with earnings per share standing at NT$3.55 after tax.

Positive Signs for Airline Industry

The overall climate for the airline industry seems to be good, despite the recent financial collapse of Taiwanese carrier TransAsia. Financial experts expect 2017 to be a profitable year for airlines and travel agencies.

Fuel prices for airlines are expected to remain stable, averaging US$60 per barrel of aviation fuel.

The recent appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar in comparison to the relative depreciation of the euro and the renminbi gives Taiwanese consumers greater purchasing power, and thus more of an incentive to travel.

Financial experts have tapped CAL and EVA Air, two of Taiwan's largest airlines, as beneficiaries of the positive outlook for the airline industry.