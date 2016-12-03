IoT 'giving rise to security threats'

Companies and governments eager to harness the enormous growth potential of the internet of things (IoT) have rapidly produced millions of devices that could be hijacked in the service of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, security specialists said Friday.

DDoS attacks launch a flood of incoming messages to a system, essentially forcing it to shut down and deny service to users.

"New devices are being produced at an alarming scale," said John McCloskey, senior vice president of global sales at content-delivery and cyber-security firm Akamai Technologies.

"We found (that) 5.5 million new things are getting connected each day ... We are seeing that most companies — even governments, are relaxing important network security rules, and that needs to stop.

"I believe strongly in IoT, but we need to bring to IoT the same security governance in other networks we use."

According to studies by the firm, the number of connected objects globally is estimated at approximately 22.9 billion, and is expected to reach 50 billion by 2020.

Akamai's latest State of the Internet Security Report, which covers the third quarter of this year, says that DDoS attack volumes were up 71 percent compared with the same period last year.

"2016 has been a record-breaking year, seeing rapid growth in both the scale and frequency of attacks," the firm's presales manager for the Greater China region Wentao Li (李文濤) told The China Post.

Li said their latest report found data breaches could create losses for businesses of up to US$2.1 trillion by 2019. The report also found that businesses take on average 201 days to identify a security breach.

Black Market

McCloskey said hackers usually "steal in volume," acquiring groupings of personal data and selling them on the black market for anywhere from US$1,000 to tens of thousands of dollars.

"It takes three pieces of information about a user for the account information to be valuable on the black market. It can range from a person's identification number or social security number to (names of) family members, hobbies, pets or friends," McCloskey said.

Criminals could uncover more personal information about users through machine learning and attempt to access different online marketplaces or bank systems, he said.