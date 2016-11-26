H&M's largest Asian flagship store opens in Ximending district

By Kuan-lin Liu--Swedish brand H&M officially opened the doors to its largest Asian flagship store in Taipei's popular Ximending shopping district, Friday.

The Ximending H&M building, which spans five floors and contains an estimated 1,500 pings of floor space (1 ping is equivalent to approximately 3.3 square meters), is the largest H&M flagship store in Asia. Furthermore, it beats out other fast fashion retailers in Taiwan for the title of the biggest physical store.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the flagship store took place at 11:00 a.m. Friday and was attended by H&M's General Manager of the Greater China Region Magnus Olsson, General Manager of Sales for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao Alessandro Picardi and Country General Manager for Taiwan Lee Chun (李珺).

Roughly 600 people were lined up outside the H&M building Friday morning.

Women's apparel is located on the first floor of the store, men's apparel on the second floor, teens' apparel on the third floor, children's apparel on the fourth floor and home items on the fifth floor.

H&M's Men's Trend collection is a new addition to the Ximending H&M store and cannot be found at any other H&M stores in Taiwan. The men's collection will feature more fashion options for men, ranging from everyday casual wear to stylish evening wear.

For maximum convenience, the store features 33 checkout counters, 38 fitting rooms and 150 employees (60 on weekdays), as well as a rest area and a breastfeeding room for customers.

H&M opened its first store in Taiwan at the beginning of 2015 and has since expanded to 10 stores throughout the country.

Spokesperson for H&M Chang Shu-han (張書瀚) reported plans to open H&M stores in Taichung and Hualien in the near future and said he would keep his eyes open for new markets in Taiwan for expansion.

Chang stated that because H&M is a relatively young brand in Taiwan, the stores in Taiwan would not aim for 10 to 15 percent annual growth, which is the reported goal for the H&M company globally. Instead, Chang explained, H&M would continue to expand as an affordable, fast fashion brand in Taiwan.

The Ximending H&M store is home to the company's newest and most complete collections for men, women, and children, making it a new fashion hotspot in Taipei.

Following its grand opening, the Ximending H&M store will host many promotional events, including one that took place Friday morning, in which the first 300 shoppers in line were each offered a NT$500 gift card.