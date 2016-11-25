Kolin sees first net profit in 4 years, doubles annual revenue

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Action Electronics Co. General Manager Chang Jing-hu announced yesterday that the company's subsidiary Kolin had earned revenues of over NT$1 billion this year.

Kolin, which sells hundreds of different electronic appliances, had doubled its year-on-year revenue this year, making it the first time in four years that the company was earning a net profit.

Chang reported good performance for all electronic appliances sold by Kolin.

Chang stated that growth in markets of the four major electronic appliances, (TVs, air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines), had especially contributed to the company's profit increase.

Chang reported that out of the 30,000 air-conditioning units sold this year, Kolin could account for 6,000 of the units, thus claiming a majority of the market share.

Chang attributed this year's profitable performance to a change in how Action Electronics was operating Kolin. Action Electronics shifted gear from being an original equipment manufacturer to being a service provider when it chose to acquire Kolin in 2012, and since then, the company has worked hard to turn a profit.

Chang said one of his strategies was to be receptive to trends in society. For instance, according to Chang, Taiwan has an increasing number of single people and smaller families, so Kolin promoted products for these growing demographics.

Kolin specifically marketed a smaller-capacity washing machine for a 3.5-kilogram load that sold very well with customers whose needs did not require a 10-kilogram load machine.

Chang reiterated his confidence that Kolin could maintain its position as a leader among retailers of small electronic appliances. It is currently estimated that one out of six people in Taiwan owns a Kolin product. Chang said his goal was to change that ratio to one in five.

Looking ahead to next year, Chang is hoping to increase the sale of Kolin's CSPF standard air conditioners to 30,000 units — a 50 percent increase in sales from this year.

Furthermore, Kolin aims to add the 49-, 55-, and the 65-inch TV sets to its collection of 4K TVs.

On the small electronic appliances front, Kolin aims to market appliances, such as electric stoves, that are high quality products but at affordable prices.

Chang set the target for next year at tripling year-on-year revenue. Through word-of-mouth and social media promotions, the Kolin fan page reached over 74,000 fans and is looking to exceed 100,000 fans next year.