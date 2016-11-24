|
TransAsia failure reveals gov't failings: premier
By Yuan-Ming Chiao, The China Post
November 24, 2016, 4:31 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan- Premier Lin Chuan acknowledged Thursday that reviews were necessary after TransAsia's shock closure earlier this week revealed critical problems within the government.
In a statement, Lin pointed the finger at the Civil Aeronautics Administration, saying that the government's inability to fully grasp the TransAsia situation before the airline's shutdown represented possible systemic deficiencies and operational problems.
The premier, who also presided Thursday over the Cabinet's weekly meeting, called on the Transportation Ministry to make necessary assessments.
He also reiterated the need for government agencies to investigate the possibility of insider trading leading up to the airline's demise and to ensure that rights of airline employees and travelers were safeguarded.
Civil Aviation Act revisions may be necessary to ensure that necessary measures are in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, Lin added.
