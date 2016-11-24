Foxconn, Pegatron 'to benefit from new iPhones'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- KGI Investment tapped Taiwan's Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron Corporation as two companies that would make big gains in 2017 from the new iPhone models.

The three new models that Apple will be launching in 2017 are the OLED iPhone, the 4.7-inch TFT-LCD iPhone and the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone.

Local media reported that Foxconn had a monopoly on the manufacturing of the OLED iPhone, earning up to 90 to 95 percent of all of Apple's orders.

Although Foxconn would not be producing the new 4.7-inch TFT-LCD iPhone, the company secured only 55 to 65 percent of manufacturing contracts for the new 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone, a drop from 90 to 100 percent during 2016. KGI remained optimistic about Foxconn's performance in 2017 given its 90- to 95-percent monopoly on the production of the new OLED iPhone.

Apple is expected to release these three new phone models in the third quarter of 2017, thus possibly setting the market up for growth.

Currently, it is estimated that the OLED iPhone, the 4.7-inch TFT-LCD iPhone and the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone will make up 50 to 55 percent, 30 to 35 percent, and 10 to 15 percent, respectively, of Apple's orders in 2017.

On Pegatron's front, the company has secured sole rights to provide the EMS for the 4.7-inch TFT-LCD iPhone. Furthermore, in 2017, it will produce a small percentage of the OLED iPhones, a loose estimate of roughly 5 to 10 percent of the orders.

Earlier last month there were reports that Pegatron could secure 5 to 10 percent of orders for the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone.

Another Taiwanese company that has been thrown in the mix is Wistron. The company has reportedly secured 35 to 45 percent of manufacturing contracts for the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone.

Regarding the 5.5-inch TFT-LCD iPhone, KGI Investment stated that it would feature in an awkward place in the market. Given that this iPhone is not as slick or innovative design-wise as the OLED iPhone, and that it is not as cheap as the 4.7-inch TFT-LCD iPhone, there are concerns regarding the model's marketability. Hence, KGI Investment explained why the phone model occupied the least of Apple's orders for 2017.

KGI Investment reported optimism regarding the stock performance of both Foxconn and Pegatron in the future. Both companies reported strong third quarter performances, with Foxconn and Pegatron reporting a quarterly growth of 16.61 percent and 38 percent, respectively, compared to the second quarter.

KGI Investment expressed conservative optimism regarding Wistron's future stock performance.