All-around rebounds in the optical lens sector

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Stock prices for Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) hit NT$74.8 per share after the markets opened yesterday.

GSEO, the manufacturer for Apple's iPhone camera lenses, is expected to make a comeback after its poor performance earlier this year and in the previous year.

The third quarter saw earnings per share (EPS) reach NT$1.15, the first positive sign of gains in the past 14 quarters. Furthermore, while the joint EPS for the previous three quarters was negative NT$4.73, it remains an improvement from the NT$9.48 loss from the same period last year.

The third quarter witnessed a fast growth rate from 12.82 percent to 29.65 percent.

October alone netted a profit of NT$95.44 million for the company, with EPS of NT$0.96.

The numbers looked promising, according to GSEO, which was optimistic that its fourth quarter would even outperform its third quarter.

The turnaround in GSEO's financial performance was attributed to orders from Apple for their iPhone cameras.

GSEO stated that it was difficult to break into the American smartphone market, but in trying to do so, the company had honed its technique in manufacturing optics, which would benefit its future financial performance.

Nonetheless, given the poor performance earlier in the year, GSEO must continue to yield profits in the months of November and December in order to turn a current annual loss into a gain.

In other optical lens news, Young Optics was reported to be trading up in the market yesterday as well.

Young Optics reported earlier in the month that revenues for October totaled NT$342.185 million, a 15.95 percent increase from revenue in the month of September.

Young Optics attributed this increase to the increase in demand for the company's module kits and other products.

This upturn came after poor performance in the first half of the year due to price adjustments that were made to Young Optics's products. These adjustments caused the company's gross margins to decrease by 5.39 percent to a low of 22.29 percent.

Shipments of various optical parts, including industrial modules, were also lower this year than they were for the same period last year.

The total revenue for the past three quarters was NT$2.945 billion, a 10.7 percent decline from the same period last year, with EPS negative NT$1.51 for the previous three quarters of this year.

Another optics company whose financial performance had rebounded yesterday was Largan Precision Co., Ltd. It is reported that Largan Precision's growth, attributed to foreign sales, was a key driver for growth in the entire optical lens market.

Both GSEO and Young Optics were ranked in the top five for stocks with the greatest gains yesterday in the market.