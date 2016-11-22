Taisugar mulls scrapping wholesale business

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- State-run Taiwan Sugar Corporation (Taisugar, 台糖) is considering scrapping its wholesale business Taisuco (台糖量販), as the ailing segment has lost the company NT$2.43 billion over the past seven years.

During a budget review at the Legislative Yuan on Monday, Taisugar Chairman Charles Huang (黃育徵) said the firm had not ruled out withdrawing from the wholesale market and would consider phasing out the troubled segment.

Taisugar Chief Executive Officer Kuan Tao-yi (管道一) told lawmakers that the firm plans to "make transitions," raising examples such as adding cinemas to existing wholesale markets or turning them into shopping mall complexes.

According to Kuan, the firm currently operates five wholesale markets, but their scale and revenue have failed to keep up with local competitors.

Taisuco storefronts can be found in Kaohsiung, Yunlin, Tainan, Pingtung and Taichung.

Kuan said the firm had sought advice from consulting firms, adding that the Tainan branch already had a management task force stationed there, while the stores in Pingtung and Kaohsiung were being redecorated and would soon include retail spaces for outside brands.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺) said that three to four of Taisugar's eight business areas have seen annual losses since 2011, citing Taisugar's financial statements and budget plans.

For years, the firm's operations have relied on profits from land sale, the lawmaker said.

Budget figures showed Taisugar had generated NT$800 million as of August, while its eight business areas lost a combined NT$780 million this year — among which the wholesale business accounted for a loss of NT$227 million.

Land development-related profits totaled more than NT$2.44 billion.

According to data released by Taisugar, the firm owned more than 50,000 hectares of land as of last December — as well as around 126 hectares of land overseas.

Around 74 percent of Taisugar's property is used for agricultural purposes.

DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) proposed that Taisugar utilize its pig farms to maximize biomass power generation, which can be used not only to generate electricity but also to help dispose of agricultural waste.

In response, Huang said the firm plans to establish an energy department focused on biomass and green energy.

Huang also said the firm's biomass and green energy project was expected to bring in extra revenue streams and to boost the overall competitiveness of the local agriculture sector.