CPC fined NT$1.2 million for labor law violations

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kaohsiung's Labor Affairs Bureau slapped 153 companies with fines Friday for violating labor laws, among them UBus (統聯客運) and state-run fuel supplier CPC Corp. (中油).

The firms were each fined between NT$20,000 and NT$1.2 million for violations including overworking employees, underpaying for overtime work and neglecting the rights of part-time staff.

CPC received a NT$1.2 million fine for not including workers' full wages in their pension coverage estimations, thus putting the company on the hook for lower labor pension payments.

The bureau said CPC had received the heaviest penalty because it had continued the practice despite repeated warnings to stop.

UBus was fined NT$300,000 for having its drivers work over 12 hours a day.

Howard Hotels (福華大飯店) was caught for the third time not paying overtime fees to its part-timers and was fined NT$80,000.

Viewshow Cinemas was fined NT$40,000 for not paying employees double their usual wage on national holidays, while Cinemark was fined the same amount for having its staff work up to 20 days in a row.

The bureau stressed that both part-time and full-time workers were entitled to the same rights, warning employers not to neglect the labor rights of part-time staff.

The bureau said employers that continued to violate regulations would face stricter examinations and more severe penalties.