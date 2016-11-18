Aurora Corp. doubles down on printers, 3-D

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Aurora Corp. (震旦), a Taiwanese provider of office equipment, announced on Thursday it will enter into a joint venture with Japanese technology company Konica Minolta Inc., in a bid to attack the commerical printer market.

The two firms will partner up to launch a firm that will distribute multifunction color printers and printing equipment from two of the Japanese group's brands — Konica Minolta and DEVELOP, according to the Chinese-language United Daily News.

International Data Group (IDG) figures indicate Konica Minolta and DEVELOP accounted for nearly 15 percent of the multifunction printer market in Taiwan last year.

Aurora said it aims to hit the 30 percent mark after the joint venture.

Aurora also said the new firm would help Konica Minolta become an industry leader in the Taiwan market, with plans to set up nine offices across the country with its main customer base being large commercial print shops. Aurora said they would also step up efforts on one-to-one personalized service and variable data printing.

Aurora Bets Big on 3-D Printing

The Aurora Group has been expanding into 3-D printing over the past few years, which the group said had been prompted by changing market opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

In October, Aurora set up a new venture with China Medical University Hospital to offer customized 3-D medical services such as 3-D printed implants and orthodontics.

It aims to use Aurora's clinical 3-D technology development capabilities to tap into the growing market, with plans to reach a revenue of more than NT$1 billion within three years.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market value of customized medical 3-D printing in the Asia-Pacific region could reach NT$21 billion, of which NT$1.1 billion could come from Taiwan alone.

Government Push

The government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) announced in September the establishment of a 3-D printing alliance for Taiwanese firms to stake a larger share of the booming global market for 3-D printing technology.

The alliance includes the Additive Manufacturing Association of Taiwan, the Taiwan Mold & Die Industry Association and the Chinese Industrial Designers Association.

Citing an estimate by U.S.-based advisory firm Wohlers Associates Inc., the ITRI said that sales of the global 3-D printing market totaled US$5.16 billion in 2015, up 26 percent from a year earlier. EOS, SLM Solutions, Arcam and Concept Laser — the world's leading 3-D printing firms — observed sales up more than 35 percent that year.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST, 科技部) earmarked NT$1 billion for a four-year program to boost the local 3-D printing industry, expecting to train one million professionals skilled in 3-D design by 2018.