Asus sets 14-quarter record for EPS and net income in Q3

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Asustek Computer Inc. (華碩) reported third-quarter net income of NT$5.97 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$8 yesterday — the highest on record for both figures for the past 14 quarters and the third-highest since Asus separated from Pegatron (和碩) in 2008.

In an investors conference held yesterday afternoon, Asus released its latest financial statements and forecasts.

Combined revenue of the brand reached NT$107.507 billion, up 14 percent compared to the second quarter and down 3 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating profit arrived at NT$4.277 billion, up 14 percent from the previous quarter and down 15 percent year-on-year.

Net income climbed to NT$5.979 billion, up 45 percent quarter-over-quarter and up 42 percent year-on-year, with EPS recorded at NT$8, the highest record since the first quarter of 2013, when EPS reached NT$8.04.

Cumulative EPS in the first three seasons this year totaled NT$19.2, the company stated.

Significant non-operating revenue of NT$3.327 billion contributed to the record-breaking net income and EPS, wherein exchange gain arrived at NT$55 million and income gain reached NT$2.821 billion.

The company's income gain mainly came from Pegatron, of approximately NT$2 billion, and Adventech of approximately NT$500 million, Asus reported.

Forecast for Q4

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Asus estimates that business revenue will reach NT$100 billion to NT$110 billion — or a quarterly decrease of 7 percent to a quarterly increase of 2 percent.

PC revenue is estimated to post a 5 percent quarterly increase, while mobile electronics revenue is forecast to grow between 10 percent and 20 percent compared to the previous quarter. Component revenue is expected to see a 5 to 10 percent quarterly decrease.

In terms of profit ratio, Asus forecast that the gross profit ratio of the fourth quarter will reach a 12 percent to 14 percent quarterly increase, while operating profit ratio will record a quarterly rise of 3.75 percent to 4.25 percent, according to the company.

Asus is expected to set a rather conservative operation goal, with a purpose to generate profits steadily and manage operation risks well, said the company CFO.

As for the PC division, Asus says it aims to stabilize company operation and put the risk of stockpiling under control, as several chip-makers are expected to adjust stockpiles during the fourth quarter.

As sales of general notebooks is forecast to record a similar performance in the coming season, Asus expects to focus mainly on high-end models, such as gaming notebooks and ultra-thin notebooks, the company said.