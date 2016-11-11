ECCT calls for improved regulatory system

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT, 歐洲在台商務協會), an advocacy group representing European business interests, on Thursday released a position paper that called on the Taiwan government to further liberalize its regulatory system.

Titled "Gearing Up Taiwan's Revival," ECCT's 2017 position paper brought up 143 issues for the Taiwan government to address.

Eighty-five of them were unresolved issues from previous years, while the remaining 57 were new issues that needed to be tackled, ECCT Chairman Bernd Barkey said.

"Taiwan is a great place for investment and great place to do business. However, we want Taiwan to keep up with global development, especially with neighboring countries moving at a great speed.

"Because we love this country, we want it to become even better."

Barkey said the ECCT welcomed Taiwan government's desire to spur the revival of local economies by focusing on five major innovative industries.

However, he said Taiwan's regulatory system remained "somewhat clogged when many industries are subject to painfully slow bureaucracy in the form of approval processes and procedures, which are slowing down their development."

Facilitating true revival required applying not only international standards but also tried and tested practices, he said.

Calls for Liberalized Electricity Market

As Taiwan has identified green energy as one of its priority innovative industries, the ECCT position papers said a crucial step for speeding up the development of the industry was "liberalization of the electricity market that would enable the efficient and rapid acceleration of renewable energy capacity and usage in Taiwan."

The papers also recommended that Taiwan speed up the pace of international harmonization by increasing regulatory transparency and the grace period for new regulations, and by adopting international standards and best practices.

In addition, as Taiwan is facing a critical shortage of both white and blue collar workers in several sectors, the ECCT urged the government to better attract talented people by "providing flexibility on working hours, removing restrictions on hiring foreigners and providing equal treatment to foreign nationals."

ECCT also urged Taiwan to speed up major infrastructure projects including upgrades to international airports in Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung, and a new cruise ship terminal in Keelung Harbor.

During Thursday's release event, Barkey presented the position paper to National Development Council (NDC) Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝).

In his address, Chen expressed appreciation on behalf of the government for the continuous efforts of the chamber over the years.

"We take this seriously and some of the issues (raised in the position papers) are under discussion. I hope these will be resolved to your satisfaction," he said.

For instance, Cheng said the NDC had submitted a new bill to the Legislative Yuan to liberalize the electricity market especially in the renewable energy sector.