Auto chief calls for gov't action on ride-sharing

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The president of Ford Lio Ho Motor Co., a local automaker and primary dealer of Ford vehicles, urged the government to speed up regulatory changes to support ride-sharing services, which have failed to thrive in Taiwan.

Before policies for ride-sharing are put in place and electronic payment platforms take off, Ford Lio Ho is reluctant to leap into the business, Ford Lio Ho Motor Co. (福特六和) President Tim Ju (朱忠園) told The China Post.

Asked whether Ford Lio Ho has devised concrete plans for ride-sharing, Ju said their team had created proposals but remained on the fence and were closely observing U-Car and Uber's operations in Taiwan.

The firm will not venture into the ride-sharing market before spotting promising business opportunities, he added.

Ju said mainland China had instituted clear market regulations and a more mature electronic payment system.

"When these two conditions are in place, business opportunity is more likely to arise."

Ju remained optimistic that there was demand for ride-sharing in Taiwan and there were local governments pushing for the service, highlighting Taipei City's government-led car sharing system, U-Car.

"But people are showing little interest in U-Car, since there are no significant incentives ... For demand to grow, the key issues are still policy change and an improved mobile wallet environment."

Ford Eyes a Driverless Future

In August, Ford announced plans to have a fully autonomous vehicle in commercial operation for ride-sharing services by 2021.

Ju touted autonomous vehicles for their capacity to reduce accidents caused by human error.

"Driverless cars have sensors that can capture road situations that human eyes can't see.

"Cars would be able to automatically slow down after identifying another vehicle approaching around the street corner," he said.

Driverless cars can determine the most fuel-efficient and time-saving route. They also dramatically cutting down costs for car-sharing platforms — commissions paid to car-sharing fleet's drivers could take up nearly 40 percent of total costs, Ju said.

Ford is now moving from an automaker to a mobility company, he added. "The firm used to only provide vehicles. Now it has become a solutions provider — offering people the best option to move from point A to B."

Betting Big on Mid-Cycle Refresh

"We have high hopes for this latest model," Ju said.

"We have been selling around 600 to 700 cars a month, but with this new model, we are hoping to see sales increase to 800 per month — and hit the 10,000 mark in a year."

The new 2017 Ford Kuga SUV launched in Taiwan on Tuesday.

The model is refreshed with safety upgrades, more powerful turbocharged engine options and an improved infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay — a mobile app that connects smartphones to vehicle displays.