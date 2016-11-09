DBS deal for ANZ set to be a boon for digital banking

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- DBS Group Holding's acquisition of the Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) will allow the firm to strengthen its digital capabilities, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said at a press event in Taipei Tuesday.

DBS announced last week it had agreed to acquire ANZ's wealth management and retail banking business in five Asian markets. The acquisition increases DBS customer base in Taiwan by more than 250 percent, bringing in around 530,000 new customers.

"That large customer base allows us to really grow our digital capability," Gupta told the press conference.

"The digital revolution has changed the way our customers live, work, play, and also bank. We've spared no effort in re-imagining banking ... at DBS and we have taken significant steps to enhance the delivery of our capabilities," the CEO said.

Over the last six years, the bank invested up to US$3.6 billion on technology upgrades, around half of which has been spent on redesigning the company's information systems.

Referring to the "digital revolution" that is spreading across different industries, Gupta said, "We think that what happened to retail, to music, to bookstores, to telecoms, is happening as we speak in the banking industry as well."

DBS has launched some innovative initiatives, such as the "Personal Loan O2O service" introduced last month, which has proven popular with customers.

Another initiative is "DBS Business Class," a first-of-its kind social networking app designed for DBS's small and medium-sized enterprise customers to connect in Taiwan.

"DBS iWealth" is a digital wealth platform that saw close to 40 percent of wealth customers being acquired online. In addition, the bank's LINE profile, where it has some five million fans, has contributed towards 25 percent of total customer leads.

Taiwan a Crucial Market

DBS has seen strong growth in Taiwan, one of the bank's key markets, with deposits expanding at an average rate of 22 percent annually between 2009 and 2015. Loans grew at an average rate of 17 percent per year over the same period.

The bank is also deeply committed to supporting the development of local small and medium enterprises in Taiwan. DBS Bank (Taiwan) holds the highest SME loan balance among all foreign banks in Taiwan, at approximately NT$21.68 billion, as of August 2016. This represents a 65 percent year-on-year increase from 2015.

Jerry Chen, General Manager of DBS Bank (Taiwan) said: "We believe the ANZ transaction will help strengthen our wealth management business, accelerate the scaling-up of our digital banking agenda, and improve our customer service as to make banking more enjoyable."