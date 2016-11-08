Hunger strike to keep 7 statutory holidays goes into 90th hour

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dozens of labor union activists marched on the Legislature Tuesday, as a hunger strike aimed at stopping an amendment to cut seven statutory holidays went under committee review.

Addressing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kuo Kuan-chun of the Labor Unions' Alliance said that "it shouldn't be a problem for the Legislature's largest party plus the ruling party to scrap a bill that severely damages fundamental labor rights." Union members have been on a hunger strike since last week, with the protest reaching its 90th hour on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 45 demonstrators rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan while lawmakers inside tried to reach a consensus on violations of procedure during the first reading of the bill last month.

Opposition parties are accusing the ruling DPP of breaching the procedures of committee sessions where amendments to the Labor Standard Act had been reviewed, saying the draft's first reading should be disqualified.

On Monday, the hunger strikers went on what they called a "search mission" – as they scoured restaurants around the Legislative Yuan to single out individual lawmakers that supported axing the seven national holidays.

Those lawmakers include Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming, DPP caucus secretary-general Wu Ping-jui and the party's two Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee conveners, Chen Ying and Wu Yu-chin, they indicated.