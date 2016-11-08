Median wage hit NT$40,853 last year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The median monthly wage for private sector workers in Taiwan rose 2.11 percent to NT$40,853 between 2014 and 2015, according to a Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) announcement Monday.

But the figures from DGBAS also showed that the median salary (including regular and non-regular wage) to be lower than average monthly wages.

According to the latest DGBAS figures, the average monthly wage for private sector workers stood at NT$48,490, an annual increase of 2.52 percent.

The median monthly wage for women in the private sector was significantly lower than that of their male counterparts, at NT$ 37,185, compared to a male median wage of NT$44,336.

Yet the median wage for both men and women both experienced growth of over 2 percent, with men seeing a 2.33 percent rise for men and women a 2.77 percent rise.

2015's median monthly wage for workers in the industrial sector stood NT$40,939 and at NT$40,853 for workers in the service sector.

The median monthly wage for employees, supervisors and specialists stood at NT$55,313 and NT$35,697 for factory workers, non-supervisors and non-technician specialists.

According to the figures, the median wage for regular salaried employees dropped in 2015.

For office workers, supervisors and specialists, the median regular salary experienced aa decrease of 0.87 percent, declining to NT$43,864.

Among factory workers, non-supervisors and non-technician specialists, this figure was 0.48 percent lower compared to 2014 at NT$29,255.

According to local media, DGBAS will in future announce the data on the previous year's median wages every March.

This year marked the first time DGBAS has published figures on the median wage for workers in Taiwan.

The data released also included figures since 2009.

Economists told the United Evening News that the results from DGBAS show that low wages and income inequality had worsened.

In 2009, the disparity between median monthly wage (including regular and non-regular wages) and average monthly wages stood at NT$6,026, Taiwan Institute of Economic Research assistant researcher Fang Jiun-der said, adding that by 2015 that disparity had increased to NT$7,637.

However, CIER President Wu Chung-shu was more optimistic regarding the implications, stressing that income inequality in Taiwan was less severe than it was in the other Asian Tiger economies.

The disparity could possible incentivize workers to work harder in order to receive promotions and higher wages, according to Wu.