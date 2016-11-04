Acer Inc. listed on 2 global sustainability indices of 2016

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Acer Inc. (宏碁) has been listed on two global sustainability indices of 2016, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and MSCI's Global Sustainability Indexes, which report on company contributions on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, according to a press release from the company yesterday.

Listed in DJSI's Emerging Markets Index for the third consecutive year, Acer ranked in the top (100th) percentile for Supply Chain Management, Climate Change, and Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index includes the top 10 percent performing companies out of 800 in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead in sustainability, the company said.

"In supply chain management, where our score of 95 exceeded both the industry and world averages, we are extremely pleased to see that our efforts to improve our assessment mechanism and bidirectional communications were recognized," said George Huang, Chairman of Acer Inc.

"As for our goal to reduce greenhouse gas and minimize climate change, Acer has seen its use of green electricity increase to 41 percent in 2015 globally, up by nearly 10 percent from a year earlier."

Making steady progress in reducing greenhouse gas, in 2011 Acer began using green electricity in its European operations, and in 2014, participated in the U.S. EPA Green Power Partnership Program.

In 2015, Acer's use of renewable energy at its operating locations expanded to include Canada, Spain, and France, the company stated.

Acer also continued to be named a constituent of MSCI's Global Sustainability Indexes.

This year, Acer improved its rating to "AA" in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals category.

MSCI also reported on Acer's strengths in supply chain management, in addition to demonstrating strong initiatives in improving the supply chain labor standards and transparency of conflict mineral sourcing, the company added.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World is the gold standard for corporate sustainability and the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. RobecoSAM invited the world's largest 3,400 companies from developed and emerging markets to take part in its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

MSCI ESG Research is a leading provider of ESG ratings and analysis to the global investment community, covering more than 5,000 publicly traded companies worldwide, said Acer.