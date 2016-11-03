Hon Hai eyeing growth in ads and digital multimedia

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Wednesday announced a massive initiative to enter the digital multimedia and advertising market.

It is speculated the plan could generate revenues totaling NT$25 billion (approx. US$792 million) annually.

The tech giant plans to utilize the Hon Hai owned Wan Hsiang Cloud Media (萬相雲) brand to capitalize on existing strengths in flat panel components, while augmenting cloud-based computing and augmented reality to place the firm ahead of the game in digital advertising on external displays and personal devices.

Company Vice President Lu Fang-ming said Hon Hai was considering an initial public offering for Wan Hsiang Cloud Media, slated for late 2017.

The company's ambitious plan was announced at the unveiling of more than 200 55-inch interactive panels (at 4k resolution) made by Japanese firm Sharp at Taipei Main Station. Hon Hai is the majority shareholder of Sharp.

Lu revealed that the company had spent NT$80 million on the displays, but did not reveal how much revenue would be generated from advertisements.

As technology continues to trend toward cloud based computing and augmented reality, digital advertising is also changing.

Leading analysts suggest that there is enormous opportunity to be had in the digital advertising market, with the market for digital advertising panels thought to be worth NT$60 billion and NT$4 billion. Speaking on the potential of the digital panels, Lu said Taipei Main Station would likely become a digital media destination.

Lu said he believes that multimedia must be a nexus of brands, marketing platforms, innovative content and display technologies.