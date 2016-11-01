Tong Yang sales up on China auto performance

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's Tong Yang Group, the world's largest automotive aftermarket manufacturer (AM), saw sales for the first three quarters increase 25 percent year on year based on a strong performance in the Chinese market, according to local reports Monday.

Tong Yang, which operates a total of 17 plants in China, saw total revenue up to September reach NT$168.45 billion (approx. US$5.34 billion) bolstered by strong auto sales on the mainland, which saw a 17-percent increase compared to 2015.

Holiday sales in the fourth quarter are expected to add to these numbers.

The AM market consists of the manufacturing, distribution and sales of replacement parts and accessories of automotive parts after the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has sold the product to the consumer.

Sixteen of Tong Yang's manufacturing plants cater to OEM manufactures of the 10 largest auto companies in China. The company's fortunes are also improved by joint certification of its products by China's second-largest industry insurance firm along with U.S. accreditation firm NSF.

Auto sales in China have picked up in the last couple of months, especially in 1,600 c.c. models and smaller, which are being supported by subsidies.

China replaced the United States as the world's largest auto market in 2009. However, a global economic slowdown kept growth in the Chinese auto market at 4.7 percent in 2015, with earlier tax rebates having little effect on stimulating growth.

Meanwhile, Delta Electronics Chairman Yancey Hai is looking to increase the company's presence in the auto market, based on increasing demand for intelligent design interfaces and other equipment in cars.

Hai said that he foresaw sales bottlenecks in both smartphones and flat panel computers and that the future electronification of auto user interfaces and other equipment could translate into a new field of growth for the electronics sector.

Hai added that Delta Electronics was already investing resources into internal components of hybrid and electronic cars (including motors and fans) and would be looking into other external areas, such as electronic charging stations.

The company will increase its partnerships with Cyntec (a Delta Group Company) while increasing hires for automotive sector related engineers to 300 to increase its research and technological prowess in the field.

Cyntec's current products primarily focus on car lights, but it is likely to expand to other areas through the partnership as Delta seeks to increase its share in the company's auto component area upward to 20-30 percent.