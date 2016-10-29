Protests by KMT halt plenary session at Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Legislature's plenary session was stalled Friday as opposition lawmakers staged a protest over a controversial bill that would cut statutory holidays for public sector workers.

Deputies from the main opposition Kuomintang occupied the speaker's rostrum shortly before 10 a.m., preventing the plenary session from opening.

The lawmakers then demanded the bill be returned to committee for a fresh review.

"Oppose the majority's violence; refuse condescending consultations," read placards displayed in the chamber by the protesting KMT legislators.

But their Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colleagues countered the protest by shouting, "We want to have the meeting." The protests follow an attempt by Speaker Su Chia-chyuan to call a meeting between the leaders of the both parties, an offer the KMT refused.

KMT legislative whip Liao Kuo-tung, speaking at the speaker's desk in what he claimed was a press conference, threatened to stage a similar protest at the Legislature's next plenary session on Tuesday if the DPP continued to force the bill through.

The KMT's protest lasted until 6 p.m., the scheduled end of the unopened plenary session.

Controversy has stalked the Legislative Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee' review of a draft amendment to the Labor Standards Act. The amendment would cut seven statutory public holidays for public sector workers.

The DPP-controlled committee approved the draft on Oct. 5 in a review process that lasted only 60 seconds and drew protests from the opposition.

Liao said KMT lawmakers would refuse to engage in negotiations,

adding that if the "invalid" review on Oct. 5 were not rectified, he would prevent the Legislature from holding all plenary sessions in the future.

Liao said the Legislature must give every lawmaker a fair chance and a safe environment to fulfill their legislative duties. The KMT caucus hoped no further violence would occur and wished for all bills to be fully discussed, Liao said.

He said negotiations would only be possible when the DPP shows sincerity, without which nothing could be achieved.

DPP legislative caucus convener Ker Chien-ming expressed dismay over the KMT lawmakers' recurring protests after the Legislature passed a law handling political parties' ill-gotten assets.

The KMT has threatened to boycott the budget review and has undermined efforts to hold public hearings on amendments to labor laws, Ker said. The DPP caucus convener said the KMT was "digging its own grave."

New Power Party legislative caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming said the proceedings of the Oct. 5 review were flawed. He also criticized the KMT for refusing to attend the negotiation arranged by the legislative speaker.