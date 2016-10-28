ASE revenue increases again in third quarter

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE, 日月光) reported a consolidated revenue of NT$72.7 billion in the third quarter, up 16.3 percent from the previous quarter.

The company recorded a gross margin of 19.4 percent and an operating income of NT$7.43 billion for the July-September period. The EPS for the period was pegged at NT$0.72, an improvement on the second quarter's NT$0.57 but lower than the NT$0.83 recorded in the same period last year.

The after-tax income registered at NT$13.71 billion for the first nine months of the year, translating into an EPS of NT$1.79.

ASE pulled in NT$197.75 billion in sales in the first three quarters, falling 4.8 percent from the same period last year. The gross margin of 19.2 percent, however, is higher than last year's 17.75 percent.

ASE Chief Financial Officer Joseph Tung (董宏思) said during an investor conference held yesterday that the company would see a 10-15 percent jump on capacity utilization in the fourth quarter, as orders for electronics manufacturing services increased.

Performance usually peaks in the third quarter, and for this year, sales fell a bit short of expectations, due to decreasing orders, Tung said in an interview.

The semiconductor packaging and testing business is expected to stay level from the third quarter, ASE said.

The gross margin for the contract electronics business is also expected to stay level from the same period a year ago.

Institutional investors are more optimistic, predicting 2-4 percent growth in the fourth quarter.

Ongoing Effort to Expand

About 53 percent of sales goes to communication product applications, 12 percent goes to personal computers and 35 percent goes to cars, consumer electronics and other products. ASE's top 10 customers accounted for half of the company's total sales.

On the company's capital formation, Tung said that since fan-out packaging is gaining traction, ASE may increase its spending on the facility.

In an effort to foster research and development, ASE has teamed up with National Sun Yat-sen University to develop semiconductor packaging and testing expertise.

A presentation was held on Thursday to showcase 17 research outcomes made by academia. Cutting-edge technical know-how will be applied in the production line when possible.

The company has not halted its expansion. Besides building K21, K22 and K23 plants in Kaohsiung, K24 plant construction began in October. Planning for K25 and K25 is also under way.