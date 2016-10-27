Consumer confidence climbs in October

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's consumer confidence index (CCI) rose 0.29 points to 78.95 in October, reversing a downward moving trend seen in the previous two months, according to a report released by the National Central University.

The university's Center for Taiwan Economic Development surveyed Taiwanese consumers about their spending intentions and outlook for the coming six months.

The index consists of six indicators reflecting how much confidence people have in consumer prices, the job market, family finances, the overall economic climate, the stock market and the possible purchase of durable goods in the coming six months.

In October, two of the six sub-indexes moved up, with confidence in the stock market saw the largest gain, rising 3.9 points to 72.6. The sub-index for confidence in consumer prices rose 0.05 points.

The sub-index for the employment indicator, on the other hand, saw the sharpest decline, falling 1.45 points to 108.15.

The sub-index for the overall economic climate fell 0.45 points to 72.85. The sub-index for the timing for durable goods purchases retreated 0.25 points, while the index for family finance dipped 0.05 points.