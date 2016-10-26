Stan Shih echoes call for gov't to 'remember older industries'

Following Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Chairman Morris Chang's recent call for the government to not forsake traditional sectors in its chase for innovation, Acer founder Stan Shih said it was important for new industries to leverage Taiwan's strong competitiveness in the semiconductor industry.

During a breakfast meeting with Cabinet officials on Monday, the TSMC head had said although the current administration highlighted "innovation, employment and distribution" as the main pillars of their economic policy, "growth" was the critical issue they should be focusing on.

"Innovation and distribution contradict with each other. Innovation is the main culprit of unequal distribution," said Chang, who argued that if the government solely pushed the success of up-and-coming industries, it would not be able to offset losses in traditional industries.

While speaking at an industry forum on Wednesday, Shih said that without innovation, there could be no creation of value.

"It's impossible to talk about distribution if there's no created value," he said.

Shih remarked he did not see innovation as the main culprit behind uneven distribution as the TSMC head seemed to, but that he did recommend that the government actively balance the interests of different groups in society in its push for innovative industries.

The founder and chairman of Acer also said that shifting to a new mindset, a new culture and set of core values was the primary challenge for Taiwan's technology sector.

He highlighted user-centric technology as a major trend. "Innovation comes from identifying and developing products to suit the needs of today's users — this concept is relatively new and unfamiliar to Taiwan."

"Taiwan does not lack talent, but it lacks a stage," stressed Shih. "I am optimistic there is great opportunity if we establish a platform that enables our younger generation."