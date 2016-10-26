Multi-colored cabs to hit roads in move to combat illegal ride-hailing apps

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Multi-colored taxis will be on the roads from January next year, as the Ministry of Transportation and Communication passed revisions on Tuesday to crack down on illegal-ride hailing services.

The revisions come after local taxi associations urged the government to impose larger penalties and stricter guidelines on ride-hailing app Uber.

The Transportation Ministry's new urban taxi service program would allow taxi cabs to be painted colors other than yellow. Passengers will also be able to hail taxi cabs via reservations made through an app.

Taxi fares will be maintained under the market mechanism for taxi associations to decide fare standards; however, operators will still need to report to local government agencies for review.

The new program will also allow owners of small-sized vehicles with four doors or more, SUVs or vans to apply for a license to provide taxi services.

The ministry's guidelines allow businesses to cater to specific groups, such by as setting up "women-only taxi fleets" or fleets set up specifically to transport students to and from school.

In a bid to promote data transparency, the Transportation Ministry will also require app operators to provide a vehicle's brand, license number, and year of manufacture.

Any new platform must also provide a taxi fare estimation when logging in routes, as well as a feedback forum for passengers to fill out.

In the initial stage, the new taxi service program fare system will follow a "cash or electronic payment" system, but the Transportation Ministry aims to gradually phase out cash payments.

Operators must provide a platform allowing passengers to file a complaint and must maintain a mechanism for settling consumer disputes.

Phone numbers for hailing taxis must also be specified on its website and at a visible location within the vehicle to protect consumer rights.

This week a local Uber driver was accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Uber has said it terminated its cooperation with the driver upon being notified of the charges against him.

The firm emphasized that the company reviewed every applicant who wished to become an Uber driver.

The accusations mark the first sexual assault case involving an Uber driver in Taiwan. The accused had no previous history of criminal activity.

The Transportation Ministry has pledged to step up penalties against Uber, calling it an "illegal business."