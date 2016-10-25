Gov't, industry at odds over economic policy

A breakfast meeting between Premier Lin Chuan and industry leaders on Monday revealed differences in the direction of government efforts to push economic policies that encourage innovative industries.

The breakfast, hosted by the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 中華民國工商協進會) and attended by National Development Council head Chen Tain-jy and other financial regulators, is aimed at tackling challenges facing Taiwan's economy, which has been hard-hit by declining global demand.

"Taiwan is facing the challenge of a slowing and declining global economy, which has created difficulties for exports. Companies have been trying to reduce costs either by shifting production elsewhere or by keeping wages low, which has reduced employment prospects," Lin said.

The government, Lin said, would focus on several areas to help Taiwan meet the challenges of globalization, citing increasing investment opportunities, bolstering global competitiveness, expanding domestic infrastructure investment and strengthening industrial cooperation to keep talent at home.

He said that since assuming power, the current administration had already put in place measures to bolster the presence of innovative sectors while increasing budget allocations to promote research cooperation between academia and industry.

Don't Forget About Us: TSMC Chief

But signs pointed to underlying disagreements and concerns among government and industry leaders on the direction of policy.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Morris Chang, who attended Monday's breakfast, told reporters afterward that government efforts to invest in innovative sectors were important, but that high demand for innovation and limited supply were creating critical problems for the distribution of innovative talent.

Chang said the government should put its main focus on economic growth, saying that without growth, efforts at innovation and employment could not be supported.

He warned the government not to forsake older sectors such as semiconductors and said that problems regarding land use and power supply needed to be handled proactively.

The premier, who had limited interaction with Chang at the event, said that older sectors, including semiconductors, would not be excluded from government policies and that the government had preexisting discussions over economic policy with its leaders.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung later emphasized that "innovation is what gives companies the chance the grow. How are they supposed to grow without growth — well, innovation and employment are part of growth."

Southbound Policy Is Not China Divorce: Premier

Lin also denied that the government's efforts to encourage investment in Southeast Asia were meant to divert investment from mainland China.

He said the "New Southbound Policy" ran in parallel with investment in mainland China and was aimed at creating more robust economic links globally.

Citing existing engagement by Japan and South Korea in Southeast Asia, Lin said Taiwan's efforts would require "people-based exchanges" that would create reliable networks and industrial product chains.

Pushing the "New Southbound Policy" would therefore make businesses even more competitive globally, Lin said.