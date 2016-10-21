Executive Yuan to tackle rising price of goods

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Premier Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday gave the Executive Yuan a mandate to closely monitor consumer goods prices, saying merchants who engage in monopolistic practices or other forms of price manipulation would face prosecution.

In a press conference held Thursday, the Executive Yuan said that although the last typhoon had left Taiwan two weeks ago, fruits and vegetable prices had yet to fall, creating widespread public concern.

Lin described the high prices as a "pressing issue for the public."

The Council of Agriculture was asked to verify supply and demand in the produce market. Per Lin's instruction, merchants who hoard stocks with the intent of manipulating market prices will be prosecuted.

The Fair Trade Commission and the Consumer Protection Committee have been tapped with the responsibility of ascertaining the cause of the price disparities.

The task of monitoring price levels is now in the hands of Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) who will be briefed on daily consumer goods price fluctuations and market supply and demand.

Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said during the press conference that the Council of Agriculture, in an attempt to stabilize price levels, had introduced frozen fruits and vegetables as well as imported produce into the market, but to limited effect. As such, the government now wants to take stronger measures.

Greenhouse Farm to Stabilize Food Supply

For Taipei City, past experience shows that fruit and vegetable prices tend to peak in the third week after a typhoon's departure, said Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), deputy minister of the Council of Agriculture. As it is currently the third week, prices are expected to decline next week, Chen added.

A stable produce supply is key to resolving the problem, and the Council of Agriculture has a five-year plan to beef up the nation's farming facilitates, Chen said. The plan is to increase 1,000 hectares of greenhouse farmland within five years. 2,000 hectares of farmland can grow 55,000 tons of agricultural products, which is equivalent to one month of total agricultural trade in Taipei City. This volume will be sufficient to stem large price swings, according to Chen.