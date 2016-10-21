Cabinet passes energy market liberalization bill

The Executive Yuan passed an amendment to the Electricity Act on Thursday morning, which could even tually terminate Taiwan Power Company's (Taipower) monopoly over the energy industry.

The bill is intended to increase competition in the energy industry, in particular the electricity market. The government hopes to achieve complete market liberalization within the next decade.

The liberalization will be implemented in two phases. According to the draft amendment, the first phase will encourage privatization in the renewable energy market by permitting private firms to sell electricity directly to consumers.

During the first phase, private investment in energy generators that rely on traditional fuel sources, such as fossil fuels, will also be permitted. However, the electricity produced can only be sold to Taipower, which will be responsible for overseeing power supplies to ensure sufficient operating reserves.

Lin Chuan-neng, director-general of the Energy Bureau under the Economic Affairs Ministry, said Thursday that the first phase of energy market liberalization is slated to be completed within one to 2.5 years.

In the first phase, Taipower will maintain control over electricity prices to ensure that they remain stable during the transformation and will monitor carbon emissions from private firms, Lin said. In the second phase, companies that rely on traditional energy sources will be permitted to sell electricity directly to industrial and household consumers alike, Lin said.

All private energy generators will be required to comply with carbon emission regulations and to reserve sufficient energy for emergency incidents.

The second phase of liberalization is scheduled to be completed within six to nine years.

Trade liberalization in some energy markets in Europe has been shown to raise electricity costs for household consumers, critics worry that the amendment would provide substantial benefits to large-scale consumers, such as industrial users, while increasing costs for household users.

In response, Premier Lin Chuan promised lawmakers during a legislative questioning earlier this week that "electricity prices for regular households will not increase following the promulgation of the amended Electricity Act."

Cabinet officials stressed on Thursday that electricity prices for household that consume no more than 330 kiloWatts per hour (kWh) per month would not be raised.

Premier Lin Chuan said Taipower's monopoly in the industry would hamper President Tsai Ing-wen's attempt to develop the renewable energy industry.

Based on the draft amendment, a new electricity price review committee will be established in the near future under the Executive Yuan, to ensure that prices remain stable and reasonable, especially for household users, he added.

The government will create a fund to stabilize electricity prices in case of irregular fluctuations in international oil prices, Lin Chuan said.