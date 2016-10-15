Ex-minister calls for labor insurance 'floor'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Labor Minister Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文) Friday said he supported the government raising the ceiling on labor insurance payments, but said it should create a "floor" as well so that fewer seniors lived in poverty.

Chen said a worker who receives an average monthly wage of NT$35,000 and has been working for over 30 years could receive a payment of around NT$16,275 per month after retirement.

"But that sum is even lower than NT$17,172, the average income of mid-to-low income households. Not to mention, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said that average monthly expenses per individual is NT$19,978," Chen said.

"We strongly believe it's critical for the government to set a labor insurance floor, to avoid an increased social burden resulting from a fast-growing number of pensioners living under the poverty line."

Chen, head of the sustainable development department at the Kuomintang (KMT) think-tank National Policy Foundation (國家政策研究基金會), presented these views among other policy suggestions at the foundation.

Previously, a local report said Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億), who serves as executive director of the Presidential Office's pension reform committee, revealed plans to lift the highest salary bracket from the current NT$45,800 to NT$58,100, as one of the reforms made to the annuity insurance scheme currently under deliberation.

The Ministry of Labor (勞動部) rebutted reports Tuesday saying that new labor insurance policies would not be proposed until the pension reform committee reached a consensus.

Plans to Extend Retirement Age

Lin said many members of the pension reform committee agreed during Thursday's meeting to raise the retirement age to 65 years old, according to the Central News Agency.

"There was little opposition," Lin said.

"It has been the least contentious issue discussed during the past meetings."

Lin said committee members proposed the establishment of occupational pension schemes that would allow people to withdraw benefits earlier, as circumstances vary across professions and some jobs are highly dangerous, pointing to the examples of police officers and firefighters.

The pension reform committee, established by President Tsai Ing-wen, aims to forge public consensus on annuity and pension reform.