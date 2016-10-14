Tighter public tender rules to take effect in mid-November

An amendment to regulations governing public tenders is slated to take effect in mid-November, following the disintegration of a high-profile game developer acquisition deal in late August.

Acting Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Committee (FSC) Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧) told legislators at the financial affairs review committee on Thursday that an amendment intended to provide better protection to investors and to clarify obligations of the acquired company is set to take effect in November.

"The amendment mandates that the acquired company's board of directors and acquisition review committee must verify the identity and financial status of the bidder," Huang said.

Under the amendment, the acquired firm is obligated to assess the conditions and clauses of the acquisition agreement and to ensure that they are reasonable. The target company must also assess the source of the money the acquiring firm plans to use in the purchase.

The amendment extends the period for an acquired firm to verify a bidder from 10 to 15 days, providing companies with more time for carpet investigations, Huang said.

The amendment, mocked as the "XPEC special law" on social media, came after XPEC's failed acquisition deal with Japan-based Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co., which resulted in market losses of billions of New Taiwan dollars.

Investors affected by the event accused XPEC's individual directors and the FSC for negligence of duty, citing their obligation to supervise the deal under current laws.

However, the XPEC case underlined flaws in current laws, which financial experts have since identified as requiring review.

Experts suggested that each party's liability in the public tender process be specified in the amendment.

The Director-General of the FSC's Securities and Futures Bureau Wang Yung-hsin (王詠心) added that the amendment compels an acquired company to compile the results of its investigations on the acquiring firm into a report.

The report should be made available to investors, Wang said.

Further Damage Ahead?

Wealth Magazine CEO Hsieh Chin-ho compared XPEC's share prices from two years ago at NT$194.5 to their value of NT$19.45 per share on Tuesday.

He said that based on the recklessness that relevant agencies demonstrated in the aftermath of the event, more damages are likely to emerge.

The Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center (SFIPC) has been assisting XPEC investors to seek collective compensation of NT$2.8 billion from Bai Chi Gan Tou since late September.

On Thursday, Kuomintang lawmaker Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) questioned the SFIPC over whether XPEC Executive Officer Aaron Hsu (許金龍) should be obligated to compensate shareholders.

SFIPC Chairman Chiu Chin-ting (邱欽庭) said that, although investigators are probing the case for probable fraud, the center thus far lacks sufficient evidence to apply for a warrant to seize Hsu's property.