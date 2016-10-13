Giant recalls almost 680,000 bikes in China due to defect

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Giant, the world's largest bicycle manufacturer, has announced a recall of almost 680,000 bicycles from the mainland China market.

The recall is due to an issue with defective front wheel quick release skewers on the bikes in question.

The Taiwan-based firm looks set to recall a total of 679,366 bicycles manufactured between 2008 and 2015, according to an announcement on Giant's official China website.

The cnYES news site cited reports indicating the recall would involve 49 bicycle models.

According to Giant, the quick release of the front wheel on these bikes could become loose during riding, causing the front wheel to come off.

Giant warned that riders could be thrown off the bike and injured.

It is believed to be Giant's first large-scale recall in China, but the company was cited by cnYES as saying that there were no problems with the design or manufacture of the bikes themselves.

So far no accidents have been reported and no complaints have been filed about the defective part, the company added.

The company said the bikes facing recall are mostly from its entry-level series and that expenses for the replacements of the quick releases will not have any significant impact on Giant's finances.

The company has posted the recall announcement on its China website and has also asked its retailers to notify their clients of the issue.

The company was founded in Taiwan in 1972, making bicycles for some of the world's top bicycle brands. It started building bicycles under its own name in 1981, and since has become one of the best known bicycle brands in the world.