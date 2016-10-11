Annual electronics trade show draws to a close

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- TAITRONICS, an annual trade show for electronics and smart technology, drew to a close on Sunday after proving itself as the preeminent gathering of firms in Taiwan's electronics supply chain.

The four-day exhibition, jointly organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA, 電機電子工業同業公會), featured 530 exhibitors.

It attracted nearly 30,000 buyers and visitors from 80 countries, including Thailand, Russia, Malaysia, Egypt, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, France, India, Indonesia and China.

Deals made over the four days alone are set to generate estimated profits of up to US$146 million, and more than US$22 million in future transactions.

One of the hottest topics at this year's TAITRONICS show in Taipei was the internet of things (IoT) and its applications.

Organizers said that due to an extensive range of applications, IoT was driving cross-industry cooperation and a wave of industrial "smart" manufacturing.

For the first time since its first show 42 years ago, TAITRONICS featured themes beyond traditional electronics concepts that were highlighted in the past.

There were four new themes: robotics and unmanned vehicles, medical care, smart manufacturing and new ventures.

Eight local start-ups were invited by the Economics Ministry to showcase their smart technology in the Innovation Pavilion, as well as their 3-D printing systems, photography technology, unmanned golf carts, air-quality monitoring systems and smart furniture.

Local drone maker GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology Co. (經緯航太) attracted crowds with its latest product Venus. Weighing only 250 grams, the drone is able to take off and land in the palm of one's hand.

IoT Boom

In his opening remarks last Thursday, Deputy Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) had said that governments around the world viewed IoT as pivotal player in their plans to transform and upgrade national industry.

This is why IoT is a major highlight at this year's TAITRONICS, said Shen.

Taiwan-India Collaboration

The diversity of exhibitors represented at the show is particularly notable, with India designated as this year's partner country.

The number of booths in India's national pavilion saw a 45-percent jump compared to last year's show, according to co-organizer TAITRA.

"Through this platform (of TAITRONICS), we hope to enhance technical expertise exchange and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and India," TAITRA Chairman Francis Liang (梁國新) said.

Building closer ties with ASEAN member states and India has been seen as the crux of the current administration's "New Southbound Policy."

Japan is another major exhibitor country, with officials from the Akita Prefecture government presenting a showcase of high-end technological solutions.

By and large, China remains the largest exhibitor country at TAITRONICS, organizers said.