Ebay executive upbeat on Taiwan e-commerce

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Cross-border e-commerce will be driven by demand for products that are bigger, heavier and more expensive, with Taiwan vendors showing strong potential in exports of vehicle components and gardening tools, an eBay executive has been cited by the online news outlet cnYES as saying.

Tommy Fan, general manager at eBay Taiwan, speaking on Wednesday at a forum at the eCommerce Expo Asia in Taipei, said that cross-border e-commerce offers great opportunities for Taiwan's exporters to overcome the bottleneck faced by the conventional export sector, according to cnYES.

He said Taiwan exporters are able to offer a wide range of quality products with strong after-sales services for cross-border e-commerce.

Consumer electronics and clothing items are major e-commerce products, but their growth is slowing, Fan said.

"Bigger, heavier and higher-priced products will provide the primary growth momentum for cross-border e-commerce in the future," Fan was cited by cnYES as saying.

For Taiwan, such a trend means strong business opportunities for Taiwan's exporters of car, motorcycle and bicycle components, as well as gardening tools, the eBay executive said.

Fan said that cross-border e-commerce service providers will be able to ship bigger and heavier items faster and at lower shipping costs if they have their own overseas warehouses.

Operating overseas warehouses is one of the major trends for cross-border e-commerce, Fan added, stressing that such overseas operations free consumers from worries about issues they may face if they must return items they have purchased.

Fan also cited figures released by eBay as showing that Taiwan e-commerce exporters have strong potential in developing markets.

There are four major markets for Taiwan e-commerce exporters: The United States, Australia, Britain and Canada, according to the eBay data cited by Fan. But the number of markets that Taiwan's e-commerce operators ship to totals 48, far higher than Britain's 39 and the United States' 38.

There is still potential for big e-commerce markets, such as the United States, but exporters must use big data to learn more about the markets, their consumers and demand, Fan said.

eBay has also noted strong growth in demand from non-English speaking countries, such as France, Italy and Portugal, which offer strong opportunities for Taiwan's cross-border e-commerce operators.

Fan also noted that many consumers now rely on mobile devices to conduct their e-commerce purchases anytime and anywhere, which offers enormous opportunities for sellers.

Fan cited research firm eMarketer as estimating that global e-commerce retail sales would reach US$1.9 trillion in 2016, rising by 23.7 percent from 2015, and that growth from the sector would remain strong at 18.7 percent. Cross-border e-commerce is expected to see similar strong sales growth.