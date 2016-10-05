'No reason' for FCFC to stay in Changhua: official

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Changhua County magistrate said Tuesday there was "no reason" for the Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation (FCFC) to remain the county.

"For the sake of urban development, there is no reason for the FCFC to remain in the county," Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku said Tuesday morning at the 2016 Taiwan Business Alliance Conference in Taipei.

"In the course of urban renewal, 100 percent of the land currently occupied by the FCFC will be used for commercial purposes," Wei said, adding that keeping the factory within the county would be a betrayal of residents' expectations.

Wei's speech came as thousands of FCFC employees and protesters gathered in front of the county government building demanding to speak to the magistrate in person.

The protestors, unaware of Wei's absence, said the county government was jeopardizing their right to work, adding that the government's actions would leave workers struggling to survive.

Tuesday's demonstration comes after applications to operate three of the FCFC's 14 combined heat and power (CHP) boilers were rejected by the county government.

The boilers produce power for use by the company, with the FCFC selling any excess energy produced to the Taiwan Power Company.

FCFC Vice President Hung Fu-yuan said Tuesday all operations at the company's Changhua site were within the law.

Yet the county government had rejected the company's application to operate the three CHP boilers 37 times since June, Hung said.

"If this is not deliberately making things difficult (for the FCFC), then what is? This could break Guinness World Records!" Hung said, making light of the number of rejections his company had received.

Referring to the demonstrators, Hung argued: "If the FCFC is a major source of pollution then why are locals from the vicinity protesting against the shutting down of the site?"

"The Labor Ministry called and asked how the company plans to arrange the displacement of the employees, and I said, 'this is not the time to discuss displacement, but to negotiate a plan to keep the factory running.'"

County Government Disagrees