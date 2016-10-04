eCommerce Expo Asia to kick off Wednesday

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The second eCommerce Expo Asia is set to kick off in Taipei on Oct. 5, featuring 145 booths from E-com firms around the world.

The three-day event is hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) and co-organized by the Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TIEA, 網路電商產業發展協會).

This year's expo features events and panel discussions focused around four major themes: Big Data, Cross Border Platforms, FinTech and Startups.

Organizers said they expect to attract 10,000 domestic and foreign visitors.

Business leaders from Google, Amazon, Twitter and Facebook, among other firms, will deliver keynote speeches during the "Asia eCommerce Forum" on Oct. 5 and 6 throughout five themed workshops — New Mindset for Big Data, New Insights for the Next Market, New Economics on the Cloud, New Power of Community, and the New Battlefield for eCommerce.

According to statistics released by the Institute for Information Industry (III, 資策會), around 55 percent of Taiwan's online companies expressed a desire to expand into new markets. More than 90 percent said they would target mainland China, Japan or Southeast Asia.

Nathan Chiu (邱繼弘), cofounder and president of funP Innovation Group (雲沛創新集團), said the firm is excited about sharing its digital marketing experience with other companies during this year's expo, and also hope to find new opportunities as it expands in the Asia Pacific region.

"We hope this budding TAITRA event can eventually become one of the best known exhibitions in Taiwan, second to the Computex annual computer conference," said Chiu. "Some of our clients have already expressed a strong interest in participating."

Leading Singapore-based online marketplace Shopee's Head of Business Intelligence William Liang (梁日威) said that since the firm's launch in Taiwan and Southeast Asia last October, they have garnered over 20 million users — of which Taiwanese users account for nearly 30 percent.

"Taiwan's ecommerce industry took off earlier than most Southeast Asian markets; it is a mature market in which consumers are more open to new services," said Liang. "Taiwan plays an important role in the development of new services."

Liang highlighted localization as a key strategy for Shopee, stressing that the firm was seeking to establish an on-the-ground team to provide services that suit the needs of local markets.