Troubled XPEC to shed Ikari and E.G-Sain

TAIPEI, Taiwan --Financially-troubled game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞科技) told investors it was working to fill a short-term funding gap of NT$600 million.

The firm will dispose of its stakes in non-core investments including honey cake maker E.G-Sain (一之鄉) and Ikari Coffee, said XPEC acting chairman Lee Po-heng at a press conference Friday.

Lee also confirmed it had collected only about 30 percent of payments from the sale of Tiny Piece, a Chinese mobile-game developer.

The deadline for payments on Tiny Piece expired yesterday.

XPEC said it had reached an agreement with the buyer, First Response Ltd., to extend the deadline to Oct. 31.

Repeated Delays

XPEC had arranged to sell Tiny Piece to First Response — the latter's original management team — for around NT$2.786 billion in March.

At the time, the buyer had committed to transferring the entire payment to XPEC by June 30 but failed to do so.

The two firms later agreed to extend the payment deadline and ownership transfer to Sept. 30.

While First Response again failed to pay the full amount, the Chinese firm did transfer US$3 million, bringing the total payment it had made to XPEC since June 30 to US$27.75 million.

Lee had traveled to mainland China on Sept. 27 in an effort to ensure First Response settled the outstanding balance by the revised deadline.

But First Response again asked XPEC for an extension to Oct. 31, promising to transfer the outstanding amount in installments.

XPEC later agreed to First Response's pleas, citing the firm's "sincerity."

Lee said XPEC had purchased a 90 percent stake in the Cayman Island-registered Proficient Success Ltd. from First Response for NT$2.89 billion in July 2014.

XPEC then channeled investment into the First Response-managed Tiny Piece through Proficient Success.

But in light of a limited return on the investment, XPEC decided to sell its stake in back to First Response for around NT$2.78 billion in March 2016, Lee said.

Court OKs Detention

Also on Friday, the Taipei District Court approved prosecutors' request to detain XPEC Chairman Aaron Hsu, for his alleged involvement in a botched tender offer of a stake in the company by a Japanese suitor, Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co.