Home construction industry declines in August

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The construction industry's economic monitoring indicator fell in August after five straight months of growth, according to a Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) report.

The monitoring score retreated 1.75 points to 87.71, with the research institute citing a proposed housing tax hike and the lunar calendar's Ghost Month as the main causes for the underperformance.

Property trade fell 14.5 percent in August in the six special municipalities of Kaohsiung, New Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei and Taoyuan. The tepid atmosphere has also appeared to affect the progress of building projects nationwide.

Other uncertainties include concerns relating to soil liquefaction and the safety of older residential buildings. The government recently proposed mandatory safety checks before houses aged 30 years or older are sold.

Up to 3.68 million houses — 44 percent of all nationwide — are 30 years or older. In Taipei, the proportion is more than 60 percent, while in New Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung, the number is 40 percent or higher. For Taichung and Taoyuan, it is 30 percent or more.

Manufacturing and Service Sectors

The monitoring indicator for the manufacturing industry dipped 0.48 points to 97.72, while the score for the service industry edged up 0.4 points to 84.47.

The world economy is staging only a lukewarm recovery, and Taiwan is also rebounding at a slow pace, according to TIER. Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of the institute's Economic Forecasting Center, said the nation was undergoing an L-shaped recovery with "a very long tail," akin to China's recovery.

The manufacturing sector has benefited from the release of the iPhone 7, but firms generally do not hold upbeat prospect as sales of the Apple handset have fallen short of expectations in markets outside the U.S.

Sun cautioned that the release of new products and their sales in early weeks were no guarantee of future sales. Betting solely on Apple for Taiwan's economic growth in the second half of 2016 was unrealistic, he added.

Other "black swans" loom large, he said, citing the drastic decline of incoming Chinese tourists and fluctuating oil prices as examples.

The U.S. Fed's decision on the benchmark interest rate is another risk factor since an upward adjustment may spur the shifting of Taiwan's capital abroad, affecting domestic securities markets in the fourth quarter, Sun added.

The service sector rebounded in August thanks to a thriving securities market, which led to increased wealth for the public and consequently more spending.