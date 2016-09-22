Ex-FSC chair requests new Mega Bank probe

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A former chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC, 金管會) filed a complaint to the Control Yuan Wednesday to request a probe of Mega International Commercial Bank's (兆豐銀行) alleged money laundering.

The Control Yuan is the country's highest watchdog, tasked with monitoring other branches of government.

"I am making this complaint because the case has become increasingly politicized and the investigation has lost focus," said former FSC Chairman Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗), now a Kuomintang legislator.

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) last Sunday issued orders to investigate former FSC and Ministry of Finance (MOF, 財政部) high-ranking officials for their alleged negligence in overseeing Mega Bank.

The Cabinet-appointed task force, headed by Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀), later announced that the FSC and Finance Ministry, which were in charge of overseeing state-run financial institutions, were not free from responsibility.

Both government agencies have claimed to be unaware of the bank's failure to comply with U.S. regulations.

Although the task force had not named the targets of their investigation, local reports have suggested that former officials including Tseng, ex-Finance Minister Chang Sheng-ford (張盛和) and former FSC chief Jennifer Wang (王儷玲) — may be held accountable.

"The decision (to take punitive measures against ex-finance ministers or FSC chairs) depends on where the task force's investigation leads," the premier said.

'Over-politicized'

Tseng told local media he would not hide from responsibility but that he vehemently rejected "malicious political slander."

"This issue at hand is to determine the facts, not to make wild accusations," said Tseng. "I have a background in financial regulation. This was simply an operations error and too much political significance has been attached to it."

He said he filed a complaint to the Control Yuan out of concern that critics, no matter what the probe concluded, would not accept that officials were free from blame.

In his complaint, Tseng said errors made by the bank needed to be addressed, including the bank's New York branch not having a comprehensive manual on anti-money laundering operations, as well as its failure to immediately dispatch staff to handle the case after receiving notification that the U.S. regulator would fine the bank.

Even after the U.S. regulator completed a report on its investigation, Mega Bank still did not sent representatives to explain their situation in detail, Tseng said.

Last month, U.S. regulators slapped a fine of US$180 million (NT$5.7 billion) on Mega Bank's New York branch for breaching the U.S.' Bank Secrecy Act.

Mega Bank is the flagship banking unit of Mega Financial Holding Co. (兆豐金控). The bank counts the Finance Ministry and the National Development Fund among its shareholders.