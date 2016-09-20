Taipower workers complete 500-kilometer march

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hundreds of Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower, 台電公司) employees Monday reached the end of a 15-day march protesting proposed Electricity Act amendments that they say would result in a staggering increase to energy prices.

Protesters claimed the proposed amendments infringed on people's right to energy, causing a massive hike in electricity bills for households and small- and medium-sized businesses while enriching large enterprises.

A spokeswoman for the protesters, Tseng Yue-huey (曾玥惠), told media that the bill aimed to liberalize the power market but created room for private companies to manipulate prices.

If passed, the first phase of changes would see electricity prices rise by 1.42 times, Tseng said.

"Some costs that are now absorbed by Taipower today may be transferred to consumers after the policy change. It's impossible to predict how much (prices) may rise in the future," Tseng said, calling for more public awareness of the bill.

Protesters began their march from Third Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County on Sept. 5, with a plan to walk 500 kilometers and reach the Executive Yuan and Control Yuan by Monday.

Ten representatives handed officials a petition letter Monday morning, urging the government not to rush when reviewing the bill.

Take It Slow: Protesters

"The government is pushing to pass amendments prematurely. President Tsai Ing-wen also declared that revisions must be delayed no longer. The Legislature is reportedly seeking to pass the bill within two weeks, but the people haven't even wrapped their minds around the impact of the bill," Tseng said.

State-run Taipower currently holds a monopoly on the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

In mid-June, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to send a draft revision of the Electricity Act to the Executive Yuan for approval, asking for the amendment to be sent to the Legislature by September.

According to the Executive Yuan, the draft bill would aim to "create a fair and competitive market for electricity," giving domestic and foreign private companies the opportunity to compete with Taipower.

The draft amendment would also separate Taipower's assets into two firms over a two to four-year period, with one devoted to generation and the other to network management.