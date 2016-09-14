6-day workweek 'with 3 exceptions' to begin in Oct.

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) said Wednesday that three exceptions will be made to the new six-day workweek policy, leaving room for employees in certain professions to work for more than six consecutive days.

Workers could be asked to work up to twelve days straight after the new regulation goes into effect in October.

"Workday adjustments may only be made with the employee's consent," said a ministry statement.

Employers could be slapped with fines of between NT$20,000 and NT$300,000 if labor inspectors find they have forced staff who do not fulfill the requirements to work for more than six days.

An estimated 4.3 million workers will be affected by the new regulation, according to local media.

The MOL said the three exemptions included butchery and transportation workers providing services deemed necessary for public convenience over extended holidays, workers performing tasks abroad or in rural regions with excessive commutes, workers on overseas work-related trips or carrying out work involving boats or carriers, aircraft, examinations or annual repairs to power plants.

The six-day workweek policy is an amendment to the Labor Standards Act that guarantees employees one day off every seven days.

In response to protests from employers that employees in certain professions cannot avoid working more than six days in a row, the Labor Ministry delayed the implementation of the policy by two months, during which time it said it would engage in dialogue with both management and employees over the issue.

According to local media, Tim Cheng (鄭一平), one of the organizers of the National Media Industry Union (全國傳播媒體產業工會) criticized the new regulation, saying it created an imbalance of power between employers and employees.

"What employee would dare say no if the boss makes a request," said Cheng.

Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Deputy Director-General Hsieh Chien-chien (謝倩蒨) said Wednesday that some workers had misunderstood the new regulation, stressing it was not the ministry "loosening interpretations of the Labor Standards Act," but rather "taking a further step to limit special circumstances to three exceptions."

"I know several companies are already hiring more people to give employees sufficient time for rest," remarked Hsieh.

Deputy Minister of Labor Liau Huei-fang (廖蕙芳) said that in principle workers cannot be asked to work more than six days a week, adding that only in special circumstances can the stipulation be ignored.

Though train operators can work for twelve days in a row over the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend, after their adjusted workweek, employers must not require them to work over six days the following week, said Liau. "When arranging shifts, employers should place utmost importance on the physical and mental health of workers," said the official.

"Workers have the right to immediately end their extended workweek schedule if they find it is affecting their health."