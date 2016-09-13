TAITRA to promote Taiwan at Berlin Marathon

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This year's Berlin Marathon will show off more than athleticism, with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) to use the globally broadcast race to promote local products.

The trade group announced Tuesday that the Taiwan Excellence logo -- created by TAITRA to indicate Taiwan's highest-quality exports -- will be visible at the race's starting line as well as on arches that runners must pass under during the Sept. 25 event.

The marathon is one of the most widely watched in the world, with tens of thousands of competitors and around 1 million spectators in addition to a global television audience of 50 million people, making it an ideal opportunity to market Taiwan, TAITRA President Peter Huang (黃文榮) said.

Taiwan Excellence-certified products will also be showcased at Berlin Vital Herbst – Sports and Health Fair, to be held Sept. 22-24. Among the Taiwan-made products exhibited will be bicycles, medicines and electronics.

All athletes will have to pass through the exhibition venue to get to the startling line, Huang said.

To further boost Taiwan's visibility, TAITRA has formed a Taiwan Excellence team that will compete in the marathon. Each of the team's four runners will wear eco-friendly sporting apparel made by Singtex (興采實業) during the race.