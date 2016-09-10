Apple Pay expected to get OK from Cabinet by end of month

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan is looking to approve Apple Pay and other mobile payment services by the end of September, the head of the government's financial watchdog said Friday.

Ding Kung-wha, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), said discussions about opening Taiwan to international mobile payment service operators have concluded, and a plan concerning Apple Pay and others would be submitted to the Cabinet before Mid-Autumn Festival next week.

The FSC chief said the Cabinet was likely to approve the plan by the end of the month. He did not disclose a date for Apple Pay and the other services to be actually launched in Taiwan.

Asked if Apple Pay service fees in Taiwan would be lowered, Ding replied, "It seems not."

Chiu Shu-chen, head of the FSC's Department of Planning, noted that mobile payment services, such as Apply Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, carried different fee schemes, with some of them requiring no service fees.

Momentum for introducing Apple Pay to Taiwan has picked up since early this year when then Premier Simon Chang voiced support for mobile payment services, including the one offered by the U.S.-based vendor Apple.

Chang at the time laid down some conditions for opening Taiwan to international mobile payment services.

Taiwan would welcome any mobile payment service providers, but local token service providers (TSPs) would not be restricted to providing tokenization services. Taiwanese credit card holders must settle accounts in Taiwan for purchases made in local transactions, Chang said.

In order to provide a diverse selection of services for consumers, another condition stipulated that international mobile payment providers should collaborate with Taiwan's non-credit card payment service companies, such as those offering debit cards, electronic fare cards, and third-party payment services.

The collaboration would allow both international and domestic services to go online in Taiwan. Chang also requested that the FSC loosen related laws.

The FSC would also need to negotiate technology collaboration between international payment providers, credit card organizations and local TSP firms to strengthen Taiwan's footing in the sector, according to Chang.

Apple Pay, first launched in the United States in October 2014, is already available in several Asian countries, such as Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong and mainland China.

Apple Pay allows iPhone users to make payments at contactless points of sale and in iOS apps.