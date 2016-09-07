James Soong to attend APEC meeting in Peru: reports

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- People First Party (PFP, 親民黨) chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) has been picked by the government to serve as Taiwan's special envoy to APEC Peru 2016, according to local media.

The meeting will take place in Lima, Peru from Nov. 19-20. The PFP chairman will meet leaders of the 21 member countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The news arrived at a time when cross-strait exchange and dialogue have subsided, since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May.

Responding to the envoy selection, Presidential Office Spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday the candidacy has not yet been confirmed. The Presidential Office is expected to formally announce its decision next week.

A source close to Soong said the PFP chairman has had many long exchanges with President Tsai, but a government post was never part of the discussion.

Soong has said previously that he never sought any official positions and that during this difficult time, people across the political spectrum, himself included, should come together for the good of Taiwan.

A Peruvian government representative reportedly arrived in Taipei in early August to discuss the APEC event. Following the standard procedure, the diplomat asked President Tsai who Taiwan's delegate to the meeting will be.

Four topics were laid out for discussion at the 2016 APEC summit: human capital development, upgrading small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), regional food markets and regional economic integration.

APEC have named two topics for discussion with the SME sector: "The Asia-Pacific: Opportunities and challenges for our SMEs" and "Green and Sustainable SMEs."

Peru's Deputy Minister of MSE and Industry Juan Carlos Mathews will join the working tables to speak on "the role of the state as promoter: growth opportunities for SMEs."