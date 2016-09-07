FSC to confiscate Bai Chi Gan Tou assets amid crisis

Social media celebrity and former politician Sisy Chen (陳文茜) stepped down as independent director of the troubled XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞) on Tuesday.

Local game developer XPEC's share prices hit the lower circuit breaker for the fifth consecutive trading day and closed at NT$46.2 per share on Tuesday, after an acquisition deal worth NT$4.86 billion fell apart when tenderer Bai Chi Gan Tou Entertainment Co. annulled the agreement a day prior to a payment deadline.

Retail investors affected by the failed acquisition have blamed XPEC independent directors for failing to supervise the acquisition and halt the process when necessary.

Listed independent directors include Chen, former Minister of Economic Affairs Yiin Chii-ming (尹啟銘) and former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Lee Yong-ping (李永萍).

Responding to accusations last Friday, the directors asserted in a joint statement that it was the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) who gave the greenlight to the acquisition deal with Bai Chi Gan Tou and that they had no power to veto the plan.

"The directors could only provide objective opinions and suggestions on the case but could not reject it," the statement read.

In a resignation letter submitted on Tuesday, Chen said that she will be busy and regularly traveling overseas starting in mid-September and thus felt "unfit" to remain in an administrative position in the company — especially during a time of difficulty.

Chen's move left retail investors in shock, and put the two other independent directors under the media spotlight. Chen's resignation on Tuesday triggered more speculation about whether the worst is yet to come.

Will Press Charges Against Future Defamation: Bai Chi

In its first public statement since the news of the aborted acquisition broke, Bai Chi Gan Tou said that the press has been "falsely accusing and defaming" its founder and director Kashino Yoshiaki.

With an intricate explanation on how the acquisition fell apart and how the director sought to make it work, Bai Chi Gan To concluded the statement by saying that the company is also the victim of the thwarted acquisition.

"We deeply regret that the only ones who profited from the incident are opportunistic investors," the statement reads.

In an attempt to calm the waters, FSC Chairman Ding Kung-wha (丁克華) on Tuesday said that the commission had already confined some of Bai Chi Gan Tou's assets in the country, including its 14-percent stake in XPEC, and will confiscate them if necessary.

As of press time, XPEC Chief Executive Officer Aaron Hsu (許金龍), who promised shareholders last week that he would return to the country by Monday, was still in Shanghai "seeking financial support from partners overseas," according to an online statement.

Hsu proposed a management buy-out as the best solution to XPEC's increasingly vulnerable circumstances and again promised to return to the country this week.