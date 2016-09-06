Rising food prices push CPI to grow 0.57%

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Consumer goods cost 0.57 percent more in August than in the same month last year, with rising food prices contributing most to the increase, the census bureau reported today.

Food prices rose by 2.61 percent, clothing by 1.13 percent, and health and medicine products by 0.89 percent from a year earlier, according to the new consumer price index (CPI) data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS, 主計處).

Prices didn't rise across the board – expenses related to education and entertainment, transportation and communication, and household expenses retreated 0.32 percent, 0.61 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Among food products, fruit saw the largest change with an increase of 23 percent, which a DGBAS official blamed on unstable weather and frequent rainfall during the month.

The cost of seafood, dining-out, meat and eggs also rose, gaining 5.33 percent, 1.31 percent, 0.67 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

Among household expenses, water and rent grew 3.68 and 0.81 percent, respectively, while gas and electricity dropped 15.68 and 11.68 percent, respectively.

For an average household expending NT$60,000 per month, the 0.57-percent CPI increase equals an additional NT$342 of monthly spending.

In terms of month-on-month change, the CPI dipped 0.03 percent. Clothing items represented the largest monthly fluctuation, with a 1.98-percent decrease thanks to sales promotions in stores, according to the DGBAS report.