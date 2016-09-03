Prosecutors investigate claims of short selling in XPEC case

Local game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc. (樂陞科技) and many of its stock loan traders are being investigated for illegal short selling and insider trading, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office said Friday.

The largest foreign acquisition plan in the history of Taiwan game developers fell apart Wednesday when Japan-based Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co (百尺竿頭數位娛樂) abruptly announced that it would not be able to deliver the required payment of over NT$4.6 billion by the deadline.

Investors affected by the incident staged a protest at the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Friday, calling on the Investment Commission to investigate alleged wrongdoing of CTBC Bank, the intermediary company in the acquisition deal.

Investors urged the FSC to look into possible fraud in the case and to help shareholders seek justice and compensation from the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center (投保中心).

Later Friday, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office said a special team — set up recently for such cases — would investigate whether illegal short selling occurred during the acquisition process and, if so, whether insider trading had been involved.

The special task force, named the "anti-condor team," is charged with examining counter stock market-related financial crimes, in particular illegal short selling.

According to one of the team members, Hsu Yung-chin (許永欽), this investigation will be its first since its formation.

Who Failed the Market?

According to an ad hoc group formed by shareholders affected by the incident, CTBC Bank should be considered liable for failing to discover and disclose the fact that when Bai Chi Gan Tou agreed to purchase a controlling stake of XPEC at more than NT$4.6 billion, Bai Chi Gan Tou had no more than NT$50 million in capital.

Shareholders said that as individual investors had little power to launch a comprehensive inspection of Bai Chi Gan Tou before its investment, the responsibility lay with CTBC.

"No one would have bet on the company had CTBC Bank not endorsed Bai Chi Gan Tou in the acquisition deal," said Wang Wei-hung, one of the shareholders at the protest

FSC official Tsai Li-ling received a petition from protesters Friday and said protecting their interests was the commission's top priority.

She said the commission would hold a public hearing Sept. 9 to deliberate on how current regulations regarding public tenders could be amended to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Experts from academia, industry and government would be invited to attend, she said.

XPEC shares fell 10 percent to close at NT$56.9 per share on Friday, the third straight day in which trading hit the maximum daily decline allowed in the local market.