Former Mega Bank chief grilled in 8-hour questioning session

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Financial Supervisory Commission questioned former Mega International Commercial Bank Chairman Mckinney Tsai (蔡友才) in a marathon eight-hour meeting on Sunday as part of a money-laundering probe.

After the meeting, FSC officials said progress was being made in the case, but they refused to provide details.

The investigation was launched after U.S. regulators slapped Mega Bank's New York branch with a US$180 million (NT$5.7 billion) fine earlier this month for breaching the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act, saying the bank had been lax in monitoring its risk exposure in Panama.

FSC Vice Chairman Kuei Hsien-nung (桂先農) said the intergovernmental investigation team — a task force formed under orders from the Cabinet — aimed to first obtain the facts before determining whether money laundering had taken place and, if so, who was responsible.

According to local media, Tsai arrived at the FSC headquarters in New Taipei around 1 p.m. and, before entering the elevator, told media that "there has been a misunderstanding" and that he was there "to set things straight."

The former chairman did not exit the building until 9:30 p.m.

Administrative investigations will come to a close in two weeks, Kuei said.

FSC Chairman Ding Kung-wha (丁克華) previously announced plans to dispatch officials as soon as Monday to scrutinize Mega Bank's branches in New York and Panama.

"We will be gathering evidence about the circumstances that led to the fine," Ding said.